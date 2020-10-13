UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Northern Australia Warned To Prepare For Upcoming Cyclone Season

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Northern Australia warned to prepare for upcoming cyclone season

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Residents of Australia's Northern Territory (NT) have been urged to stock up on water and food in preparation for the upcoming cyclone season.

The NT is expecting an above average number of cyclones in the wet season, which runs from November to April, as a result of the La Niña weather event in the Pacific Ocean.

Fleur O'Connor, director of NT Emergency Services (NTES), on Tuesday said that natural disaster planning for the wet season had been extensive.

She urged Territorians to stock up on food, water and other essentials to last them at least 72 hours in the event of an emergency.

Additionally she asked people to include hand sanitizer and facemasks in their emergency kits as part of coronavirus safety requirements.

"This year with COVID-19, we're looking at, or reviewing, our plans with an emergency or COVID-19 overlay lens," O'Connor told news Corp Australia.

"We're working with the welfare groups, with public health and also medical groups in relation to COVID-19 operations and how that might impact post an emergency event, or pre emergency event." It comes after the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) on Monday revealed that La Niña would bring more rain and cyclones to the NT.

"On average Australia sees nine to 11 tropical cyclones each year, with four crossing the coast," BOM climatologist Greg Browning said.

"With La Niña this year we are expecting to see slightly more tropical cyclones than average, and the first one may arrive earlier than normal.

"Every northern wet season has had at least one tropical cyclone cross the Australian coast, so we can never be complacent.

"Stay informed from the very start of the tropical cyclone season in October, right though until April."

Related Topics

Weather Australia Water April May October November Post Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Moeed W.Yusuf appears on The Wire to discuss Pak-I ..

10 minutes ago

Germany Reports Highest Deflation Since January 20 ..

13 minutes ago

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Molotov Cocktail ..

13 minutes ago

Rights Group Accuses Venezuela of Holding Returnee ..

13 minutes ago

Ex-Bolivian Leader Morales Accuses US of Meddling ..

16 minutes ago

Gunman Kills His Entire Family, Injures 2 Soldiers ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.