Northern Australia warned to prepare for upcoming cyclone season

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Residents of Australia's Northern Territory (NT) have been urged to stock up on water and food in preparation for the upcoming cyclone season.

The NT is expecting an above average number of cyclones in the wet season, which runs from November to April, as a result of the La Niña weather event in the Pacific Ocean.

Fleur O'Connor, director of NT Emergency Services (NTES), on Tuesday said that natural disaster planning for the wet season had been extensive.

She urged Territorians to stock up on food, water and other essentials to last them at least 72 hours in the event of an emergency.

Additionally she asked people to include hand sanitizer and facemasks in their emergency kits as part of coronavirus safety requirements.

"This year with COVID-19, we're looking at, or reviewing, our plans with an emergency or COVID-19 overlay lens," O'Connor told news Corp Australia.

"We're working with the welfare groups, with public health and also medical groups in relation to COVID-19 operations and how that might impact post an emergency event, or pre emergency event." It comes after the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) on Monday revealed that La Niña would bring more rain and cyclones to the NT.

"On average Australia sees nine to 11 tropical cyclones each year, with four crossing the coast," BOM climatologist Greg Browning said.

"With La Niña this year we are expecting to see slightly more tropical cyclones than average, and the first one may arrive earlier than normal.

"Every northern wet season has had at least one tropical cyclone cross the Australian coast, so we can never be complacent.

"Stay informed from the very start of the tropical cyclone season in October, right though until April."