Northern Cyprus Set To Open New Airport Terminal, Runway On July 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Northern Cyprus set to open new airport terminal, runway on July 20

ANKARA, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is preparing to open a new terminal and runway later this month for the international airport serving its capital Lefkosa, according to an announcement Sunday.

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be attending the ceremony at Ercan Airport on July 20, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in a written statement.

"We are now counting down the days for the opening. Hopefully, we will have the opening ceremony with the presence of our esteemed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on July 20," he said.

The latest additions to the facility are the result of €400 million (over $438 million) of investment, noted Uraloglu, adding that the terminal would feature a passenger capacity of 10 million and area for 30 aircraft to park.

Its new runway of 3.1 kilometers (over 1.9 miles) will be suitable for all models of passenger aircraft, he underlined.

Noting that test flights were complete, Uraloglu said the upgrade would "make a significant contribution to tourism and the economy" in the TRNC, and connect the country to the rest of the world.

