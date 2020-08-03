UrduPoint.com
Northern Irish Nobel Peace Prize Winner John Hume Dies

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 02:40 PM

Northern Irish Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume dies

London, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :John Hume, the Northern Irish politician who won the Nobel Peace prize in 1998 for his role in the British province's peace process, has died aged 83, his family announced Monday.

Hume, the former leader of the mainly Catholic Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), shared the Nobel with David Trimble of the pro-British Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) after the pair helped forge the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that John passed away peacefully in the early hours of the morning after a short illness," his family said in a statement.

"John was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great-grandfather and a brother. He was very much loved, and his loss will be deeply felt by all his extended family."The statement noted that Hume had been suffering from dementia and in the care of a nursing home in Londonderry.

The ex-SDLP leader helped to end three decades of bloody strife in Northern Ireland between the largely Catholic nationalist community who want to unify with Ireland and Protestant unionists who want to remain part of Britain.

