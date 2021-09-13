Northern languages corner to be established next month: ED Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali on Monday said a northern languages corner would be established next month (October) at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage ( NIFTH) library.

In a meeting with a famous writer of Gilgit Baltistan, Amin Zia, he saild, "Our main objective is to provide ease to common public to get variety of books under on roof with different versions." Talha further briefed that they were also planning to establish northern languages corner.

Later, while talking to APP, he said, Lok Virsa was endeavouring to take steps which help increase projection of the institution.

/395