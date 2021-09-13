UrduPoint.com

Northern Languages Corner To Be Established Next Month: ED Lok Virsa

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Northern languages corner to be established next month: ED Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali on Monday said a northern languages corner would be established next month (October) at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage ( NIFTH) library.

In a meeting with a famous writer of Gilgit Baltistan, Amin Zia, he saild, "Our main objective is to provide ease to common public to get variety of books under on roof with different versions." Talha further briefed that they were also planning to establish northern languages corner.

Later, while talking to APP, he said, Lok Virsa was endeavouring to take steps which help increase projection of the institution.

/395

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan October

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues Resolution on Local Produce Sa ..

11 minutes ago
 Russia to Strengthen Trade, Investment Relations W ..

Russia to Strengthen Trade, Investment Relations With San Marino - Lavrov

1 minute ago
 Shuzaib demands to replace biased NA subcommittee ..

Shuzaib demands to replace biased NA subcommittee convener to ensure meaningful ..

1 minute ago
 IBA to launch a book on Pakistan's economy on Sept ..

IBA to launch a book on Pakistan's economy on Sept.15

1 minute ago
 Climate Change to Multiply Impact of Human Rights ..

Climate Change to Multiply Impact of Human Rights Issues - UN Commissioner

1 minute ago
 Putin Says Many People Around Him Contract COVID-1 ..

Putin Says Many People Around Him Contract COVID-19, Not Ruling Out Quarantine

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.