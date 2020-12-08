UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway Accuses Russian Hackers Of Parliament Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Norway accuses Russian hackers of parliament attack

Oslo, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Norway's domestic spy agency on Tuesday blamed a Russian hacker group linked to Moscow's military intelligence for a cyberattack on the Norwegian parliament earlier this year.

The Norwegian intelligence agency (PST) said the likely perpetrators were the Fancy Bear collective -- a group regularly accused of attacks including on the US election -- but there was not enough evidence to pursue charges.

A "vast" cyberattack on August 24 gained access to the emails of some MPs and parliamentary employees, officials announced at the time, without speculating on the identity of the attackers.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide later accused Russia of being behind the attack, and PST investigators have now strengthened her claims.

"The investigation shows that the network operation which the Storting (Norwegian parliament) was subjected to was part of a broader national and international campaign that has been going on since at least 2019," PST said in a statement.

"Analyses show that it is likely that the operation was led by a cyber actor .

.. known as APT28 or Fancy Bear. This actor has ties to GRU, Russia's military intelligence agency." Using a method known as a "brute force attack", where multiple passwords and usernames are submitted with the hope of eventually getting the right combination, the hackers were able to download "sensitive" information, PST said.

"The investigation has however not yielded enough elements to bring charges," it said in a statement.

Russia's embassy in Norway has yet to comment on the PST findings, but in October it lambasted Eriksen Soreide's accusation as "unacceptable".

"We consider this a serious and wilful provocation, destructive for bilateral relations," the embassy said on its Facebook page at the time.

While relations are generally good between NATO member Norway and Russia, who share a border in the Far North, several espionage cases on both sides have soured relations in recent years.

Norway's intelligence agency regularly singles out Russia as one of the country's main espionage threats alongside Iran and China.

Related Topics

Election Attack NATO Iran Moscow Russia China Parliament Facebook Norway August October Border 2019 Share

Recent Stories

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority partners with du fo ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority signs partnership agre ..

1 hour ago

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

2 hours ago

Expert-led workshops at SEF 2020 cultivate more im ..

2 hours ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

2 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.