Norway announces $1 bn in aid to Ukraine

Oslo, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Norway announced $1 billion of aid to Ukraine over two years, as Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store visited the country on Friday.

The fund of 10 billion Norwegian kroner is for "humanitarian aid, reconstruction of the country, weapons and operational support to the (Ukrainian) authorities", the Norwegian government said in a statement.

"We stand together with the Ukrainian people," Store said in the statement.

"We help support the Ukrainians' struggle for freedom.

They are fighting for their country, but also for our democratic values." The latest announcement is in addition to previous aid announced by Norway and came as Store visited Kyiv and Yahidne, a Ukrainian village devastated by the war.

Store described Yahidne as "a glimpse of hell on earth", according to Norwegian news agency NTB.

Oslo on Wednesday announced it would send three multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine, a weapon Kyiv has been especially eager to acquire as its forces try to defend the eastern Donbas region.