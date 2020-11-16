Norway Backs Out Of Co-hosting Euro Handball Champs Over Covid
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 03:20 PM
Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Norway has pulled out of co-hosting the women's European handball championship in December together with Denmark due to restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic, its federation said on Monday.
"Based on in-depth assessments by Norwegian health authorities as well as clear demands from Norwegian political authorities, it is now clear that Norway cannot be an organiser of the women's European handball championship," the federation said.