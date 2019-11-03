MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) : Nov 03 (APP):A Norway based prominent Kashmiri leader Sardar Ali Shahnawaz Khan has reprimanded Norwegian foreign minister's weak stance on the latest deteriorating human rights conditions in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Referring to Indian action of revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, imposing curfew, arresting people, disconnecting telephone and internet in Indian occupied Kashmir, Norway's Foreign Minister Ine M. Eriksen Søreide in a statement issued from Oslo on Sunday said the Indian authorities justified the security measures with a desire to prevent riots and violent clashes, says a message reaching and released to the media here Sunday evening.

Earlier, in a written question addressing the Foreign Minister Ine M. Eriksen Søreide, the parliament member Knut Arild Hareide from Christian Democratic Party (KrF) had asked her to give official stance regarding the situation in Indian formally occupied Kashmir.

Referring to Indian policy, Norway's FM further said, "the Indian government explains the law amendment that the state's special position has been a source of national divide and an obstacle to growth and development. It is stated that it was never intended that the state's special position should be permanent." About international mediation between India and Pakistan, the FM said, the scope of action of external players was therefore limited in this context.

She, however, emphasized that Norway had repeatedly called on India and Pakistan to enter into a dialogue to find a peaceful solution to the protracted conflict but said, a prerequisite for Norwegian involvement in the bilateral conflict was that if both parties wanted it.

In a statement, reacting over Norwegian Foreign Minister's statement, Ali Shahnawaz Khan, who also enjoys support from Hurriyat Conference and JKLF Chief Yasin Malik from occupied Kashmir, said he had been disappointed by Norway's weak stance on the Kashmir situation.

"It shows that the minister is either ill-informed or unconcerned about the unprecedented lockdown of 8-million people in their homes since August 5th. Kashmir is not a part of India, it is a disputed territory, while India has occupied it illegally," he said.

He said a large number of people from immigrants' communities including Norwegian Kashmiris had expressed their concerns over Norway's foreign minister's statement on Jammu and Kashmir.

It is important to mention that beside MP Knut Arild Hareide from Christian Democratic Party (KrF), two other MPs Petter Eide from SV party and John Bohler from Labour party have also asked the FM for a policy statement on Kashmir's situation but she did not response them so far.