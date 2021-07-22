UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway Calls For Opposition To Hate 10 Years After Massacre By Neo-Nazi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Norway calls for opposition to hate 10 years after massacre by neo-Nazi

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Norway's prime minister on Thursday called for the country to stand up against the hatred that killed 77 people on July 22, 2011, ten years after the attacks by right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik.

"We must not let hate stand unopposed," Erna Solberg said in a speech at a memorial ceremony near the government headquarters in Oslo.

This was the place where Breivik set off a bomb that killed eight people before going on a shooting spree at a summer camp for left-wing youths on the island of Utoya, killing another 69 -- most of them teenagers.

Speaking to survivors and relatives of the victims, Solberg stressed that much had been done in the last 10 years to improve security and combat radicalisation and extremism.

"The most important preparedness, we have to build within each of us," she said, adding it would serve as "a fortified bulwark against intolerance and hate speech, for empathy and tolerance." The Scandinavian nation had been mostly spared from extremist violence until the attacks on July 22, 2011.

After the morning memorial ceremony at the government headquarters, church masses and another ceremony on Utoya in the afternoon will mark the anniversary. At noon (1000 GMT), church bells nationwide will ring.

Shortly after the attacks, the then-Labour Party prime minister and current NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg promised to respond with "more democracy" and "more humanity".

- 'Driving force' - But 10 years on, many of the survivors of Utoya feel that Norway still has not truly faced up to the ideology that drove Breivik.

"The deadly racism and right-wing extremism are still alive and well in our midst," Astrid Eide Hoem, a survivor who has since become head of the Labour Party's youth league (AUF), which organised the camp, said in a speech during Thursday morning's ceremony.

"They live on the internet, they live around the dinner table, they live in many people that many (other) people listen to," she continued.

"It is now, once and for all, that we must say that we do not accept racism, that we do not accept hatred." The Norwegian intelligence service (PST) also warned this week, that "the far-right ideas that inspired the attack are still a driving force for right-wing extremists at home and abroad." Breivik's actions had inspired several violent attacks over the past decade, the PST said, including those targeting mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch and Oslo.

On Tuesday, vandals scrawled "Breivik was right" on a memorial for Benjamin Hermansen, who was killed by neo-Nazis in 2001 in what was billed as Norway's "first racist crime".

In 2012, Breivik, then 42, was sentenced to 21 years in prison. His sentence can be extended indefinitely and the extremist will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.

A year earlier, Breivik had disguised himself as a police officer and planted the car bomb that shattered the government headquarters in Oslo and killed eight people.

He then made his way to Utoya, where he hunted down his 69 other victims, most of them teenagers.

For many of the survivors, the psychological trauma remains an open wound.

A third were still suffering last year from major disorders, including post-traumatic stress, anxiety, depression and headaches, a recent paper by the Norwegian Centre for Violence and Traumatic Stress Studies found.

"When you've been through something like this, you don't go back to being the person you were," Eide Hoem told AFP in an interview.

"I have trouble sleeping, I'm afraid, and I think I'll have to live with this all my life," she added.

Elin L'Estrange, another survivor, told AFP: "If someone today tells me that they want me dead, I take it very seriously."

Related Topics

Dead Attack NATO Prime Minister Internet Police Democracy Norway Car Christchurch Oslo July Church All From Government Labour Depression New Zealand

Recent Stories

MoFAIC refutes Human Rights Watch allegations conc ..

37 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

14 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

15 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.