Norway closes borders to nearly all non-residents over virus: PM

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Norway announced Wednesday that it would close its borders to almost all non-residents in a bid to avoid highly transmissible new strains of the coronavirus spreading.

"From midnight Thursday to Friday, Norway will introduce the strictest rules in this territory since March 12," Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference.

"In practical terms, the border will be closed to all those who do not live in Norway."She added that a handful of exceptions would apply, including for health workers arriving from Sweden and Finland, and people transporting goods.