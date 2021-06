(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Norway's football community on Sunday voted against boycotting the 2022 World Cup in Qatar over the alleged treatment of migrant workers in the Gulf state.

At an extraordinary congress called by the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF), 368 delegates voted for a motion rejecting a boycott while 121 were in favour.