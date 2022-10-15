UrduPoint.com

Norway Detains Drone-carrying Russian Headed For Home

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Norway detains drone-carrying Russian headed for home

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Norway said Friday it had detained a Russian caught crossing the border in the Scandinavian nation's far north as he returned home with two drones and a cache of photos and videos.

The move comes as Norway is on high alert following several reports of mysterious drone sightings close to offshore oil and gas drilling platforms run by the major energy producer.

Last month's Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts in the Baltic Sea are widely assumed to be the result of sabotage.

The man, named as 50-year-old Vitaly Rustanov, was arrested this week at the border post of Storskog, the only transit point between Norway and Russia.

A judge at a court in Vadso ordered Rustanov to be placed in custody for two weeks in line with a police request.

"There are... reasons to believe the accused will try to escape judicial proceedings unless he is placed in provisional custody," the judge ruled.

Rustanov was carrying two Russian passports and an Israeli one when arrested attempting to drive back into Russia, he noted.

According to the judge's ruling, Rustanov had admitted flying drones "across the whole country" but denied any wrongdoing.

In Norway since August, he was carrying a partially encrypted four-terabyte stash of photos and videos when arrested.

"He has explained he was in Norway as a tourist visiting somebody," police official Anja Indbjor told the Verdens Gang daily.

"He has explained he photographed and flew a drone for private reasons and indicated he likes taking photos and is a photographer," added Indbjor.

She said that "what we have seen thus far backs up his claim to be a tourist." Norway, along with several other Western countries, has forbidden Russians and Russian entities from overflying its territory following the February invasion of Ukraine.

Breaking that ban is punishable by a three-year prison term.

Rustanov told police -- who indicated he was cooperating with them -- he was unaware of the ban.

He had been in Norway since August, visiting a fellow Russian who lives there. Police said the other Russian had also been questioned.

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine having led to a huge fall-off of Moscow's energy deliveries, Norway has overtaken Russia as the main supplier of natural gas to Western Europe.

Following the Nord Stream explosions and drone sightings, Norway increased security around its energy installations.

Norwegian media reported that another drone had been seen late Thursday overflying a gas treatment facility at Karsto in the southwest of the country.

Police urged the public to pass on any information as they sought further clues as to who was responsible.

Related Topics

Drone Police Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Norway Oil Alert Nord Man Turkish Lira February August Border Gas Post Media From Court

Recent Stories

OPEC+ Nations Privately Told US They Disagreed Wit ..

OPEC+ Nations Privately Told US They Disagreed With Production Cut Decision - St ..

1 hour ago
 AJK President to address public gathering in New J ..

AJK President to address public gathering in New Jersey on Oct 16

1 hour ago
 CIA's Inspector General Criticizes How Agency Hand ..

CIA's Inspector General Criticizes How Agency Handled 'Havana Syndrome' Cases - ..

1 hour ago
 BHC's Chief Justice condoles demise of Ex CJ Noor ..

BHC's Chief Justice condoles demise of Ex CJ Noor Meskanzai

1 hour ago
 Speaker administers oath to newly-elected Punjab A ..

Speaker administers oath to newly-elected Punjab Assembly Press Gallery body

1 hour ago
 TotalEnergies Rejects Accusations of Refueling Rus ..

TotalEnergies Rejects Accusations of Refueling Russian Aircraft Operating in Ukr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.