Norway expels 15 'intel officers' at Russian embassy

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Norway on Thursday announced the expulsion of 15 "intelligence officers" working at the Russian embassy in Oslo.

"The 15 intelligence officers have been engaging in activities that are not compatible with their diplomatic status," Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement.

According to the statement the "officers" had been declared "personae non gratae," and that they must leave "shortly."Contacted by AFP, the Russian embassy in Oslo did not immediately respond with a comment.

The foreign ministry said that the decision had been made in response to a "changed security situation in Europe.