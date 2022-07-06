UrduPoint.com

Norway Government Intervenes, Ending Oil And Gas Strike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Norway government intervenes, ending oil and gas strike

Oslo, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Norway's government said Tuesday it was referring a dispute between oil and gas workers and employers to an independent board, after an industry group warned strikes could cut Norway's gas exports by more than half.

The move, which effectively ends the stoppage, comes after workers walked out of their jobs on Tuesday, leading to the closure of three fields and the union announced more workers would strike later in the week.

"The announced escalation is critical in today's situation, both with regards to the energy crisis and the geopolitical situation we are in with a war in Europe," Labour Minister Marte Mjos Persen said in a statement.

Under Norwegian legislation, the government can force parties in a labour dispute to a wage board which will decide on the matter.

Earlier on Tuesday, industry group the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, warned that with the announced escalation of the strike announced for Saturday would slash output.

It said 56 percent of total gas exports from the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) would be cut, together with a production loss of 341,000 barrels of oil a day.

- 'A very tight market' - "It is unjustifiable to allow gas production to stop to such an extent that this strike in the next few days is estimated to lead to," Persen said.

Earlier Tuesday Norwegian energy giant Equinor said it had shut down production at three oil and gas fields after oil workers walked out following failed wage negotiations, and warned that more closures were expected.

The strike came at a time when energy prices have fluctuated as a result of the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and associated sanctions.

"Norwegian deliveries account for a quarter of European energy supplies, and Europe is entirely dependent on Norway delivering as a nation at a time when Russian supply cuts have created a very tight market for natural gas," the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association.

"A strike on this scale poses huge problems for countries which are wholly dependent on filling up their gas stores ahead of the autumn and winter," it added.

Workers walked out after members of the Lederne union voted no to a proposal brought by mediators during wage negotiations.

According to the government, the parties had said "that they will end the strike so that everyone can return to work as soon as possible".

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia Europe Energy Crisis Norway Oil Lead Gas Market From Government Industry Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

President grieved over deaths caused by heavy rain ..

President grieved over deaths caused by heavy rains in Quetta

2 hours ago
 Ashrafi asks Pakistanis to avoid performing hajj w ..

Ashrafi asks Pakistanis to avoid performing hajj without permission

2 hours ago
 Govt trying to provide maximum relief to poor peop ..

Govt trying to provide maximum relief to poor people: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

2 hours ago
 Parliament's national security committee gives go- ..

Parliament's national security committee gives go-ahead to govt for talks with T ..

2 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results and standings afte ..

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings after stage four

2 hours ago
 July 4 gunman planned attack for weeks, wore women ..

July 4 gunman planned attack for weeks, wore women's clothing: police

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.