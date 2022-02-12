UrduPoint.com

Norway Lifts Final Covid Curbs On Social Distancing

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Norway lifts final Covid curbs on social distancing

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Norway on Saturday lifted its final Covid restrictions, scrapping social distancing and masks in crowded spaces despite a surge in Omicron infections.

"The metre is disappearing. We are taking away the recommendation on social distancing," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told reporters at a press conference.

"Now we can now socialise like we did before, in nightlife, at cultural events and other social occasions. And on the way to and from work on buses, trains and ferries," he said.

Norway lifted most of its other Covid curbs earlier this month, including remote working, crowd size limits and restricted alcohol sales in bars and restaurants.

The requirement to isolate for four days after a positive Covid test was meanwhile on Saturday downgraded to a recommendation, and children with respiratory symptoms are no longer required to get tested for Covid.

Gahr Store stressed however that "the pandemic is not over", and advised unvaccinated people and those in risk groups to continue practising social distancing and wear masks where social distancing is not possible.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) said the country had yet to see the peak of the Omicron surge, but it was expected soon.

The agency's director Camilla Stoltenberg told reporters the number of Covid hospitalisations had risen by 40 percent in the past week.

As of Friday, 986,851 cases and 1,440 virus-related deaths had been recorded in Norway, where more than 91 percent of the population has received at least two doses of the vaccine.

FHI estimates that three to four million people from a population of 5.4 million may be infected by this summer.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Norway May From Million

Recent Stories

10-year old student raped in private school’s wa ..

10-year old student raped in private school’s washroom in Lahore

19 minutes ago
 Nine dead in feud between Philippine Muslim clans: ..

Nine dead in feud between Philippine Muslim clans: police

3 minutes ago
 Belgium advises nationals to leave Ukraine

Belgium advises nationals to leave Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 Biden and Putin to speak as US warns Russia could ..

Biden and Putin to speak as US warns Russia could attack Ukraine 'any day'

3 minutes ago
 Protest convoy approaches Paris defying police dep ..

Protest convoy approaches Paris defying police deployment

3 minutes ago
 Myanmar junta says to free over 800 prisoners

Myanmar junta says to free over 800 prisoners

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>