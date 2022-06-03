Norway marks opening victory over Serbia in UEFA Nations League

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) --:Norway national football team edged Serbia 1-0 in an away match to kick off their UEFA Nations League Group B4 compaign at the Rajko Mitic stadium here on Thursday.

The visitors led in the 27th minute thanks to Erling Haaland who received a well-timed pass by Joshua King and checkmated Serbia's keeper.

Despite several attempts by Serbian footballers, the guests managed to defend their lead.

With the victory, Norway is now second in Group B4, behind Sweden, followed by Serbia and Slovenia.

In the second match of Group B4 played Thursday evening, Sweden defeated Slovenia 2-0 at the Stadion Stozice in Ljubljana.

The biennial UEFA Nations league was established in 2018, populating dates that were previously reserved for international friendlies.