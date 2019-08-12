Norway mosque suspect rejects murder allegation: lawyer

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :A Norwegian man suspected of killing his stepsister and opening fire at a mosque near Oslo at the weekend rejects allegations of murder and attempted murder, his lawyer said Monday.

The man, identified by media as 21-year old Philip Manshaus, is suspected of murder and attempted murder but police have said they are considering adding a charge of "attempted act of terror". "I can confirm" he rejects the allegations, his lawyer Unni Fries told AFP.