UrduPoint.com

Norway Pays Tribute To Victims Of Oslo Shooting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Norway pays tribute to victims of Oslo shooting

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Norway paid tribute on Sunday to the victims of a deadly shooting near a bar in the capital that shocked the normally peaceful country and led to the cancellation of a Pride march.

The altar of Oslo cathedral was draped in a rainbow cloth for a service to remember the victims of the attack, attended by Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Investigators are probing the motives of the suspected gunman, who opened fire in the early hours of Saturday, killing two and wounding 21.

"Oslo is in mourning. The whole country has been shaken by this attack," the Norwegian Protestant Church said. It come 11 years after right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people in a shooting spree that shook the nation to its core.

"Bullets cannot kill love," said the head of the Church, Olav Fykse Tveit.

- Suspect known to police - The shooting occurred at around 1:00 am on Saturday (2300 GMT on Friday) near the London club in Oslo's packed nightlife district, where parties were in full swing.

Two men in their 50s and 60s died. Twenty-one other people were wounded.

Police quickly arrested the suspect, whom they described as a 42-year-old Norwegian man known to the nation's security services. Norwegian media named him as Zaniar Matapour.

The suspect "has a long history of violence and threats", PST chief Roger Berg said.

He said the man had been on the PST's radar "since 2015 in connection with concerns about his radicalisation." He also had "difficulties with his mental health", Berg added.

Police ordered the man to be placed under "judicial observation" to determine his mental state. He refused on Saturday to be questioned as to his motives.

On Saturday, the intelligence services raised the country's threat level from moderate to "extraordinary".

Related Topics

Attack Fire Police Norway Died London Man Oslo March Sunday 2015 Church Media From Love

Recent Stories

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

8 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

17 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

17 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.