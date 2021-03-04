UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway Penguins Get Vaccinated, Isolation Nearly Over

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:20 PM

Norway penguins get vaccinated, isolation nearly over

Oslo, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :They have been living under strict confinement measures for months, but soon the second shot of a life-saving vaccine will let them go outside and get back to their normal lives.

While it sounds like a familiar story, in this case their normal lives involve sliding about on their bellies, frolicking in icy water and catching fish in their mouths.

Twenty-nine gentoo penguins at Norway's Bergen Aquarium have had a tarp stretched over their pen since early December after cases of a highly infectious bird flu strain, H5N8, were detected in the country.

"Because of this, the food Health Authority introduced a curfew: all birds in captivity must be kept under a roof," aquarium director Aslak Sverdrup told AFP on Thursday.

But the end is in sight, with the arrival of bird flu vaccine doses.

The oldest and most fragile had their first shot on Wednesday, followed by the younger penguins on Thursday, the aquarium said.

Among the freshly immunised is "Erna", named for Prime Minister Erna Solberg who once had a summer job at the aquarium, a tourist attraction in the western city where she was born.

Once the second vaccine dose has been administered in a month's time, the birds will be able to see the sky again.

"The fact that penguins are being vaccinated now is pure coincidence, totally independent of the coronavirus, but it shows that vaccines are important, even more so today," Sverdrup said.

In the wild, gentoo penguins live on the other side of the Earth, in Antarctica.

None at the Bergen Aquarium caught the flu, and while the disease can be devastating for birds, transmission to humans is rare.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Water Norway Job Bergen Peruvian Nuevo Sol December All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Alleged Bandits Kidnap Over Sixty People From Loca ..

3 minutes ago

UN must impose 'global arms embargo', sanctions on ..

3 minutes ago

Biden Called Off Plans to Strike Second Target in ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition uses corruption money for buying votes ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC+ Allows Oil Output Boost of 130,000 Bpd for R ..

8 minutes ago

Sanctions, Pandemic Hinder Restoration of Syria's ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.