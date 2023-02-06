UrduPoint.com

Norway Plans Five-year $7.3-bn Aid Package To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Norway plans five-year $7.3-bn aid package to Ukraine

Oslo, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Norway's government said Monday it was planning a five-year aid package to Ukraine worth 75 billion kroner ($7.3 billion), as well as additional aid to other countries affected by the conflict.

"We are proposing that Norway gives a binding and lasting contribution to Ukraine", Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told reporters.

"We are proposing that 15 billion kroner be given per year to Ukraine for five years, or 75 billion kroner", he added, after presenting the details of the plan to opposition leaders.

The package is expected to cover humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine and will be divided equally between the two for this year.

The final amount of the package may however be changed by parliament, where the centre-left government does not have a majority and relies on the backing of other parties to pass legislation.

Store also proposed a five-billion-kroner increase in aid "to countries in the (Global) South most affected by the war in Ukraine", due primarily to the rising cost of food and commodities.

The Norwegian government was harshly criticised last year for reducing its 2023 development aid budget even though the country saw gas revenue soar due to the war in Ukraine.

In 2022, Norway surpassed Russia as Europe's biggest gas supplier, as prices skyrocketed to record levels.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe Parliament Budget Norway May Gas Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE President makes phone calls to Syrian, Turkish ..

UAE President makes phone calls to Syrian, Turkish Presidents, expresses condole ..

9 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exete ..

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exeter delegation

1 hour ago
 Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

1 hour ago
 Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss o ..

Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss of precious lives in Turkey, Sy ..

2 hours ago
 "My daughters don't have social media accounts," S ..

"My daughters don't have social media accounts," Shahid Afridi clarifies

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.