Norway Says It Has Virus Outbreak 'under Control'
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:20 PM
Oslo, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Norway's government said Monday it considered the coronavirus outbreak to be "under control" in the country.
It said the reproduction rate of the disease -- the number of new people infected by each patient with the virus -- had fallen to 0.
7.
That was down from 2.5 when containment measures such as closing public spaces and banning sports and cultural events were introduced in mid-March.
"This means that we have brought the coronavirus infection under control," Health Minister Bent Hoie told reporters.