Norway says putting 'tangible demands' to Taliban at aid talks

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Norway said it would press the Taliban with "tangible demands" during talks in Oslo on Tuesday, the last day of the hardline Islamists' controversial first visit to Europe since returning to power in Afghanistan.

A Taliban delegation led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has been in Norway since Saturday for talks focused on aid to Afghanistan.

The humanitarian situation has rapidly deteriorated since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, when international aid came to a sudden halt, worsening the plight of millions of people already suffering after several severe droughts.

The Taliban delegation met members of Afghan civil society on Sunday, followed by Western diplomats on Monday.

They were to wrap up their visit on Tuesday with several bilateral meetings, including with a Norwegian political official, and discussions with non-governmental organisations.

"This is not the beginning of an... open-ended process", said Norwegian state secretary Henrik Thune ahead of his talks with the delegation.

"We are going to place tangible demands that we can follow up on and see if they have been met", he told Norwegian news agency NTB.

The demands were to include the possibility of providing humanitarian aid directly to the Afghan people, according to NTB.