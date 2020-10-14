UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway Says Russia Behind Cyber Attack On Parliament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Norway says Russia behind cyber attack on parliament

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Norway's government on Tuesday said that it believes Russia was behind an August cyber attack targeting the email system of the country's parliament.

Hackers gained access to some lawmakers' messages in the attack.

"Based on the information the government has, it is our view that Russia is responsible for these activities," Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said in a statement.

The Russian embassy in Oslo described the accusation, which it hotly rejected, as a "serious provocation." "No proof has been presented. We consider such accusations against our country as unacceptable. We consider this a serious and wilful provocation, destructive for bilateral relations," the embassy stated on its Facebook page, adding it expected Oslo to provide "explanations." Oslo's foreign ministry did not specify what information prompted its conclusions, but encouraged companies to follow guidelines on cyber security.

"This is a very serious incident, affecting our most important democratic institution," Eriksen Soreide said.

In its annual threat assessment published in February, Norway's PST domestic intelligence service warned of "computer network operations" which they said represented a "persistent and long-term threat to Norway".

In 2018, NATO member Norway arrested a Russian national suspected of gathering information on the parliament's internet network, but released him several weeks later due to lack of evidence.

In August, Oslo expelled a Russian diplomat discovered in a restaurant meeting a Norwegian national suspected of spying for Moscow. Russia responded by expelling a Norwegian envoy.

The two countries, which share a common border in the Arctic, have generally enjoyed good relations but those have become strained since Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Internet Moscow Russia Parliament Facebook Norway Oslo February August Border 2018 Government Share

Recent Stories

GCC cloud market expected to hit $2.3bn by 2024, D ..

51 minutes ago

Dead, ill, recovered: celebrities hit by coronavir ..

43 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Economic Development Department passes IS ..

1 hour ago

Luxurious, lusciously green living: Al Zahia break ..

1 hour ago

Armenian Military Official Briefed Irani Military ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.