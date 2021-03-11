UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway Suspends Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Norway suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Norway's health authorities said Thursday they were suspending the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine as a precaution following Denmark's decision to do so over fears of a link to blood clots.

"We are pausing the AstraZeneca vaccination in Norway," the director of infection prevention and control at the National Institute of Health, Geir Bukholm, told reporters.

"We are waiting for more information to see if there is a link between the vaccine and this blood clot case," he said.

Related Topics

Norway Denmark Blood

Recent Stories

Drug Control Council establishes standards of perf ..

38 minutes ago

Aiman Khan comes under fire after calling Mawra Ho ..

52 minutes ago

Rwanda, Dubai discuss business, trade and investme ..

1 hour ago

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

1 hour ago

39,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in 2 ..

2 hours ago

PTI nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the slot o ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.