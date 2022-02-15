UrduPoint.com

Norway Takes Speed Skating Men's Team Pursuit Gold At Beijing 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Norway takes speed skating men's team pursuit gold at Beijing 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Norway edged the Russian Olympic Committee in the speed skating men's team pursuit final A to win their 11th gold at Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games here on Tuesday.

Team Norway, consisting of Hallgeir Engebraaten, Peder Kongshaug, Sverre Lunde Pedersen, clocked three minutes and 38.

08 seconds for the victory, 2.38 seconds faster than the ROC.

The United States beat powerhouse the Netherland in final B for a bronze medal in 3:38.81.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

