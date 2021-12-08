UrduPoint.com

Norway Tightens Measures As Covid Cases Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 08:20 AM

Norway tightens measures as Covid cases surge

Oslo, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Norway will tighten health measures to combat a surge in Covid-19 cases, including a limit on the number of people at parties, the government said on Tuesday.

From four weeks starting at midnight on Thursday, authorities will limit the number of guests in a home to 10 -- in addition to the people in the household.

Last week, a suspected outbreak of the newly discovered Omicron variant among dozens of partygoers who had all been vaccinated led the government to introduce new restrictions to deal with Covid in and around the capital Oslo.

"The situation is now so serious that we have to take new measures to keep the pandemic under control," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told a press conference.

However, the number may be raised to 20 over the Christmas period, so long as at least a metre (three feet) is kept between guests, it said.

Masks will also be compulsory -- but again, only if social distancing cannot be maintained at one metre, while table-only service will be mandatory at restaurants and bars.

"The risk of overloading health services and the spread of the more contagious Omicron variant now requires new strict measures in our country," Store said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas Norway Oslo May All Government

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th December 2021

6 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deput ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deputy PM

7 hours ago
 Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

8 hours ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

9 hours ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.