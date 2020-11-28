UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway To Ban Outdoor Poultry After Bird Flu Case

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Norway to ban outdoor poultry after bird flu case

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Norwegian authorities on Friday said they would introduce a regional ban on keeping poultry outside after a case of bird flu was confirmed in a wild bird.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority said a case of H5N8 had been confirmed in a wild goose in the western Sandnes municipality.

The government agency said that in the next few days it would "introduce a curfew for poultry in some parts of the country" meaning all domestic birds would need to be kept under a roof.

Norway is the latest in a line of European countries to take action after finding cases of the virus, which is not harmful to humans but is potentially devastating to the farming sector.

Until the new measure comes into force the authorities asked poultry breeders, especially on the country's west coast, to take care to minimise contact between their birds and wild birds, and report if they saw increased mortality in their flocks.

"The commercial poultry industry in these areas should protect themselves against possible infection by keeping ducks and other poultry indoors until further notice," Ole-Herman Tronerud, section head of animal health at the food safety authority, said in a statement.

The Sandnes case is the first in Norway, but previously this autumn the virus has appeared in France, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Russia, Ireland and Britain among other countries.

Dutch officials said earlier this month they had culled more than 200,000 birds.

Related Topics

Russia France Norway Sandnes Ireland Belgium Netherlands Denmark All Government Industry

Recent Stories

US Closed at Least 10 Bases in Afghanistan Since S ..

39 minutes ago

Maradona's Manager Says Football Icon Was Tired, L ..

40 minutes ago

Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores

40 minutes ago

Ruling on Biathlete Ustyugov Blow to Sports in Rus ..

40 minutes ago

Wales captain Jones' 'belief' intact ahead of Engl ..

40 minutes ago

Iran commander warns of 'severe revenge' for scien ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.