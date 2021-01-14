UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway To Require Virus Test At Borders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:20 AM

Norway to require virus test at borders

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Norway said Wednesday it will begin mandatory coronavirus testing for everyone entering the country, with a fine of 20,000 Norwegian kroner (2,000 Euros, $2,300) for those who fail to comply.

With the risk of "imported infections" on the rise, "we are imposing several measures to limit them as much as possible," justice minister Monica Maeland told a news conference.

"Once testing capacity has been strengthened, our aim is to introduce compulsory testing at the borders", she added.

Norway already has some of the strictest rules of entry in Europe: visitors must produce a negative test taken within the last 72 hours, register with local authorities and most undergo a seven-day quarantine.

They are also required to take another test within 24 hours of arrival.

But that has been difficult to enforce and will therefore be replaced by a mandatory test at the border at a yet unspecified date.

Although the rate of infection in the Scandinavian country of 5.4 million people is still low compared to other countries in Europe, there has been an increase in new infections recently, particularly during the holiday season.

Only around 25,000 people -- or just under 0.5 percent of the population -- have so far received their first Covid-19 jab.

On Wednesday, the country's King Harald and Queen Sonja were given their first dose of the vaccine, the royal palace announced.

To date, 56,614 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Norway, and 509 associated deaths.

Related Topics

Europe Norway Fine Border Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Dubai Customs gives certificate issuance authorisa ..

7 hours ago

UAE bourses end in green for fourth straight day

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arts Society marks World Logic day

9 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum to run online next week

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.