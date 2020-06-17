UrduPoint.com
Norway Wants To Resume Salmon Sales After China All-clear

Wed 17th June 2020

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Norway said Wednesday it wanted to resume exports of its salmon to China after Beijing appeared to rule it out as a possible source of COVID-19.

Norwegian salmon came under scrutiny after a recently discovered cluster of new coronavirus cases was reportedly traced to the Xinfadi meat market in Beijing and a chopping board used for cutting up imported salmon.

However, Norwegian and, crucially, Chinese health officials appear to have now given the salmon the all-clear.

"We currently have no evidence that salmon is a carrier or an intermediate carrier of the coronavirus," the deputy director of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Shi Guoqing, said on Tuesday.

Stressing that no case of contamination by food had been reported, the authorities responsible for food safety in Norway said their salmon was fit for consumption.

"We hope that this will allow Norwegian salmon exports to China to return to normal," Norwegian Fisheries Minister Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen said on Wednesday in a statement.

