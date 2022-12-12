UrduPoint.com

Norway's Braathen Wins Men's Opening World Cup Slalom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Vald'Isère, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Norway's Lucas Braathen won the first men's World Cup slalom of the season at Val D'Isere on Sunday as his compatriot and first leg leader Henrik Kristoffersen suffered a nightmare second run.

Braathen, 22, was second after the first leg but produced a fine second run to win in a combined time of 1 minute 38.14 seconds in what is the third World Cup victory of his career.

Austria's Manuel Feller finished second -- just as he did in Saturday's giant slalom -- 84 hundredths in arrears and Loic Meillard was third 98 hundredths of a second adrift.

Kristoffersen's hopes of victory evaporated early in the second leg with a series of mistakes and finished down the field in sixth.

Two stars of the discipline did not even make it to the second leg.

France's Olympic champion Clement Noël and Austrian silver medallist Johannes Strolz, both straddled a gate on their first leg runs.

"I did not ski well," said Noel.

"It was not how I wished it to be. I am frustated to begin the season like this."

