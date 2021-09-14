Oslo, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg conceded defeat in Norway's legislative elections Monday, which saw the leftwing opposition headed by Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Store emerge victorious.

"The Conservative government's work is finished for this time around," Solberg, who has governed since 2013, told supporters. "I want to congratulate Jonas Gahr Store, who now seems to have a clear majority for a change of government."