Oslo, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Norwegian skier Finn Christian Jagge, who won slalom gold at the 1992 Albertville Winter Olympics, has died at the age of 54, his family announced Wednesday.

His partner Trine-Lise Jagge said he had passed away after an "acute illness".

Aside from Olympic gold, Jagge also won seven slalom races on the World Cup circuit in the 1990s, after which he retired from the sport to move into business and television punditry.

The father of two also briefly trained Norway's women's alpine ski racing team between 2005-2007.