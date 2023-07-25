(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hamilton, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Star forward Ada Hegerberg pulled out injured from Norway's starting line-up for their Women's World Cup game against Switzerland on Tuesday just moments before kick-off.

The former Ballon d'Or winner had lined up for the national anthems before heading back towards the dressing room, with Sophie Roman Haug coming in as a last-minute replacement.

The Norwegian Football Association said Hegerberg -- the all-time top scorer in the Women's Champions League -- had felt a pain in her groin in the last sprint of the warm-up.

The 28-year-old forward with French champions Lyon has spent much of the last few years battling injuries.

Norway lost their opening game in Group A, going down 1-0 to co-hosts New Zealand, while Switzerland beat the Philippines 2-0.

A 1-0 win for debutants the Philippines against New Zealand earlier on Tuesday blew the group wide open.