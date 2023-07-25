Open Menu

Norway's Hegerberg Out Injured From World Cup Game Moments Before Kickoff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Norway's Hegerberg out injured from World Cup game moments before kickoff

Hamilton, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Star forward Ada Hegerberg pulled out injured from Norway's starting line-up for their Women's World Cup game against Switzerland on Tuesday just moments before kick-off.

The former Ballon d'Or winner had lined up for the national anthems before heading back towards the dressing room, with Sophie Roman Haug coming in as a last-minute replacement.

The Norwegian Football Association said Hegerberg -- the all-time top scorer in the Women's Champions League -- had felt a pain in her groin in the last sprint of the warm-up.

The 28-year-old forward with French champions Lyon has spent much of the last few years battling injuries.

Norway lost their opening game in Group A, going down 1-0 to co-hosts New Zealand, while Switzerland beat the Philippines 2-0.

A 1-0 win for debutants the Philippines against New Zealand earlier on Tuesday blew the group wide open.

Related Topics

Football Injured World Norway Lyon Switzerland Philippines Women From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of n ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of new judges of Dubai Rental Disp ..

56 minutes ago
 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pa ..

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pakistan in August for Official ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations ..

UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations meeting

2 hours ago
 NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democr ..

NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance

2 hours ago

PM calls for putting end to ‘abhorrent practice’ of desecration of holy book ..

2 hours ago
 Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-fr ..

Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-free South Asia for prosperous f ..

2 hours ago
Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afg ..

Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

6 hours ago
 I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and f ..

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects durin ..

13 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ ..

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award

13 hours ago
 Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous