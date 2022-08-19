UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins 1500m for Euro double-double

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the European 1,500m title in Munich on Thursday to seal a back-to-back distance double.

The 21-year-old Norwegian, who dominated the 5,000m on Tuesday, was also in total control of the 1,500m, clocking a championship record of 3min 32.76sec for his second gold of the continental track and field showpiece event.

Ingebrigtsen's victory sealed a remarkable triumph, having won the same 1,500-5,000 European double as a 17-year-old in Berlin in 2018.

Britain's Jake Heyward claimed silver in 3:34.44, with Spain's Mario Garcia taking bronze in 3:34.88.

Ingebrigtsen, who won 1,500m silver and 5,000m gold at last month's world championships in Oregon, set out his stall early on in a gun-to-tape victory in the rain at Munich's Olympic Stadium.

With a number of known fast finishers in the field, the Norwegian moved into the lead early on in the race, setting a punishing pace that immediately split the pack into single file.

After a fast 56.4sec first lap, Ingebrigtsen kept up the unrelenting rhythm, Garcia perched on his shoulder.

As he raced through the bell for the final lap, the Norwegian looked untouchable and at 200m, a further burst of speed saw him pull clear away into the final straight for a memorable win.

Heyward produced a final spurt of his own to edge Garcia for silver.

