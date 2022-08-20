UrduPoint.com

Norway's Karsten Warholm Retains European 400m Hurdles Title

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Norway's Karsten Warholm made up in part for the disappointment of his performance at the world championships by retaining his European 400m hurdles title in Munich on Friday.

Warholm, who set a sensational world record of 45.94sec when winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last year, has struggled with injury this season and came in seventh in last month's Eugene worlds.

He proved to be back on form in Munich, timing a championship record of 47.12 seconds for gold to finish well ahead of France's Wilfried Happio, in 48.56sec, and Cuban-born Turk Yasmani Copello (48.78).

Warholm's time smashed the previous European best of 47.

48sec set by West Germany's Harald Schmid in Athens back in 1982.

The Norwegian, in lane four, was the dominant racer from the gun, quickly gaining on and then passing France's Ludvy Vaillant on his outside.

Heading into the final straight almost two seconds up on his rivals, Warholm gritted his teeth and yielded nothing as he surged for the line.

It was a welcome return to form and a warning shot fired at both world champion Alison dos Santos of Brazil and American silver medallist Rai Benjamin, with thoughts now re-focusing on the run-in to the Diamond League season.

