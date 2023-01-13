UrduPoint.com

Norway's Kilde Wins Wengen Super-G

Published January 13, 2023

Norway's Kilde wins Wengen super-G

Wengen, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the men's World Cup super-G in Wengen on Friday to cut Swiss rival Marco Odermatt's lead in the discipline standings.

Kilde clocked 1min 47.84sec down the Swiss resort's famed Lauberhorn to finish 0.27sec ahead of Switzerland's Stefan Rogentin -- with his first ever podium -- with Odermatt coming in third at 0.66sec.

Kilde's ninth World Cup super-G victory saw him move within 28 points of discipline leader Odermatt, who still holds a commanding lead in the overall standings: 1,106pts to Kilde's 746.

"From the start I pushed as hard as I could and into Brüggli-S (more commonly known now as the Kernen-S) on the limit, but that's how it is sometimes," said Kilde.

The Norwegian, whose partner is American star Mikaela Shiffrin, blasted through the Kernen-S, the consecutive right-left 90-degree turns, and even managed to ride out a mistake that saw him almost have a hip down.

The action continues on the weekend in Wengen, with a downhill scheduled for Saturday and a slalom on Sunday as racers hone their form ahead of next month's World Ski Championships in Courchevel and Meribel.

"Aleks had an incredible run, especially on the top. I have to watch his run and try to do it like him tomorrow," said Odermatt.

