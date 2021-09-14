(@FahadShabbir)

Oslo, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Norway's left-wing opposition headed by Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Store won Monday's general election after a campaign dominated by questions about the future of the country's oil industry, first estimates showed.

The five opposition parties were seen winning 104 of the 169 seats in parliament, enough to unseat the centre-right coalition headed by Conservative Erna Solberg, according to the estimates based on advance ballots.