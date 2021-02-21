Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Norwegian Sebastian Foss-Solevaag produced the run of his life to claim a thrilling gold in the world championship-ending men's slalom in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Sunday.

Foss-Solevaag, who was part of the Norway squad that won gold in the parallel team event, was third after the first run down the Druscie course, but recorded the fastest second leg for a winning combined total of 1min 46.

48sec.

Austria's first-run leader Adrian Pertl claimed silver at 0.21sec, with experienced Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen picking up bronze (+0.46).