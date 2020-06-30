Norwegian Air Shuttle cancels order for 92 Boeing 737 Max aircrafts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Norwegian Air Shuttle, whose financial difficulties have been exacerbated by the coronavirus shutdowns, announced that it had cancelled an order for 92 Boeing 737 Max aircraft and five Dreamliners.

It also said it had launched legal action to get compensation for the losses incurred after 737 MAXs were grounded worldwide in March 2019 following two deadly crashes, and to get down-payments on orders refunded.

phy/jj/spm