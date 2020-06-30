UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norwegian Air Shuttle Cancels Order For 92 Boeing 737 Max Aircrafts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 07:00 AM

Norwegian Air Shuttle cancels order for 92 Boeing 737 Max aircrafts

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Norwegian Air Shuttle, whose financial difficulties have been exacerbated by the coronavirus shutdowns, announced that it had cancelled an order for 92 Boeing 737 Max aircraft and five Dreamliners.

It also said it had launched legal action to get compensation for the losses incurred after 737 MAXs were grounded worldwide in March 2019 following two deadly crashes, and to get down-payments on orders refunded.

phy/jj/spm

Related Topics

March 2019 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Colombian manager Pinto to take charge of UAE nati ..

6 hours ago

UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, other ..

6 hours ago

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

7 hours ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

7 hours ago

Flydubai announces &#039;Passenger Partnership&#03 ..

7 hours ago

Israel's Gantz says no annexation until after viru ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.