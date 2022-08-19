UrduPoint.com

Norwegian Envoy Visits Alhamra, Stresses People-to-people Contacts

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Norwegian Ambassador-designate to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas visited the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) at Alhamra on Friday and stressed people-to-people contacts.

According to a spokesperson, the envoy was warmly welcomed by LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen.

The two sides agreed on strengthening bilateral relations in the field of art and literature. They agreed to explore opportunities in art, literature and other cultural fronts.

The ambassador-designate said the diplomatic relations between Norway and Pakistan span over decades. "I believe both countries are trying their best to strengthen the bilateral relationship," he added. He appreciated the hard work of the Alhamra Arts Council.

Executive Director Farhat Jabeen and Director Art Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi briefed the ambassador-designate about Alhamra Art Gallery, academy of Performing Arts, Adbi Bethak, and cultural activities at the council.

Farhat Jabeen said that it was the key objective of the LAC to promote the colorful culture and wonderful tradition of Pakistan in the whole world and make the world believe that Pakistan is the great place to visit.

Jabeen also recognised the Norwegian embassy's services in Pakistan for promoting art and culture.

She added, "We give our best to meet the expectation of people from Alhamra as this is one of the mightiest platforms in Pakistan to ensure inequitable excellence in the domains of cultural legacy and performing arts.

Zulfiqar Zulfi said that Alhamra aims to nurture our new generation's creative abilities as well as improve their moral and ethical training by organising 12 different domains of art including dance, guitar, singing, and others.

Later, the two officials presented a painting and some books to Ambassador-designate Per Albert Ilsaas.

