Norwegian Woman, Nepali Guide Set Record For Summit Of 14 'super Peaks': Team

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :A Norwegian woman and her Nepali guide set the record Thursday for the fastest summit of all 14 of the world's 8,000-metre (26,000-feet) mountains, their team said in a statement.

Kristin Harila and Tenjin Sherpa completed the feat in three months and one day after summiting Pakistan's K2, the last peak on their quest.

The record reflects "their unwavering determination, teamwork, and sheer tenacity throughout this monumental endeavour", the team statement said.

"Harila and Lama's collaboration has showcased the essence of mountaineering unity, transcending borders and cultures to achieve greatness together."The pair surpassed Nepal-born British adventurer Nirmal Purja's record of six months and six days, set in 2019.

