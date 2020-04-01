UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norwich Furlough Staff Over Coronavirus Financial Concerns

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Norwich furlough staff over coronavirus financial concerns

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Norwich became on Tuesday the latest Premier League club to furlough non-playing staff in response to financial concerns caused by the coronavirus.

The top division's bottom club will utilise the British Government's coronavirus job retention scheme, which allows staff to claim 80 percent of their wages, to a maximum of £2,500 ($3,100) per month.

"Owing to the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Norwich City Football Club will begin the process of furloughing members of its staff who are unable to work at this time," Norwich said in a statement.

"The club will top up the money received from the scheme to ensure that all furloughed staff receive their usual salary in full."With the Premier League postponed until at least April 30 due to the spread of the deadly virus, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur had already begun the process of furloughing non-playing staff.

As fears grow about the potential financial damage from the sporting lockdown, the Professional Footballers' Association are in talks with the Premier League and Football League over possible wage cuts or deferrals for players in England's top four divisions.

Related Topics

Football Job Newcastle Norwich Money April All From Government Top Premier League Tottenham Coronavirus

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

4 hours ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission to seizure laboratori ..

17 minutes ago

Coronavirus Lockdown Reason Behind Rising Depressi ..

17 minutes ago

Crimea Suspends Bus Travel With Other Regions Amid ..

17 minutes ago

Russia's Rosneft Lowers Risks of US Sanctions by S ..

17 minutes ago

IMF secures loans from members to bolster lending

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.