Norwich sign Schalke keeper Fahrmann on loan

London, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Norwich City signed Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann on a season-long loan on Friday as they continue to bolster their squad following promotion to the Premier League.

Fahrmann, 30, is Norwich's third close-season signing since their promotion from the second-tier Championship after already landing Swiss striker Josip Drmic and winger Patrick Roberts.

"I'm really glad and proud to sign here. To be a part of the Premier League, I think it's a wonderful thing for all, not only for me, but also for the fans and supporters of Norwich City," Fahrmann told Norwich's website.

Schalke confirmed they had extended the club captain's contract for a further year until 2023 ahead of him moving to England on loan for next season.

"There were a few clubs who showed interest in me, but Norwich gave me a very familiar feeling and that was the reason why the decision was easy for me," said Fahrmann, who has made 196 appearances for Schalke.

"I was at my old club for a really long time, over 14 years, and it felt like it was time for something new."Fahrmann will compete with current Norwich number one Tim Krul and Northern Ireland international Michael McGovern for a spot between the sticks.