Nostalgia-filled 'Slam Dunk' Film Tops China's Box Office Chart

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 12:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :"The First Slam Dunk," a Japanese animated sports film, topped the Chinese daily box office chart on Thursday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Friday.

The film is an adaptation of the popular "Slam Dunk" basketball manga series in the 1990s, written and directed by its original creator, Takehiko Inoue.

Released on Thursday, "The First Slam Dunk" pocketed over 94.4 million Yuan (about 13.7 million U.S. Dollars) and rose to the top of the chart on its first day of release.

It was followed by the domestic action comedy "Ride On," which raked in about 3.84 million yuan on Thursday.

The Chinese adaptation of the classic Japanese family drama "Hachiko" came in third with a daily earning of more than 2.67 million yuan.

