UrduPoint.com

Nostalgia-filled 'Slam Dunk' Film Tops China's Box Office Chart

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Nostalgia-filled 'Slam Dunk' film tops China's box office chart

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :"The First Slam Dunk," a Japanese animated sports film, topped the Chinese daily box office chart on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Sunday.

The film is an adaptation of the popular "Slam Dunk" basketball manga series in the 1990s, written and directed by its original creator, Takehiko Inoue.

Released on Thursday, "The First Slam Dunk" pocketed 127.72 million Yuan (about 18.6 million U.S. Dollars) on Saturday, raising its total box office revenue to 339 million yuan.

It was followed by "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," an animated film based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise, which raked in 8.71 million yuan on Saturday.

The domestic action comedy "Ride On" came in third with a daily earning of around 8.64 million yuan.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Sports China Manga Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd April 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with Mauritanian President, Iraqi ..

10 hours ago
 ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow w ..

ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow with Shabab Al Ahli in the lead

12 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no ..

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no casualties reported

12 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wish ..

UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.