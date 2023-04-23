(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :"The First Slam Dunk," a Japanese animated sports film, topped the Chinese daily box office chart on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Sunday.

The film is an adaptation of the popular "Slam Dunk" basketball manga series in the 1990s, written and directed by its original creator, Takehiko Inoue.

Released on Thursday, "The First Slam Dunk" pocketed 127.72 million Yuan (about 18.6 million U.S. Dollars) on Saturday, raising its total box office revenue to 339 million yuan.

It was followed by "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," an animated film based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise, which raked in 8.71 million yuan on Saturday.

The domestic action comedy "Ride On" came in third with a daily earning of around 8.64 million yuan.