BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :"The First Slam Dunk," a Japanese animated sports film, topped the Chinese daily box office chart on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.

The film is an adaptation of the popular "Slam Dunk" basketball manga series in the 1990s, written and directed by its original creator, Takehiko Inoue.

Released on Thursday, "The First Slam Dunk" pocketed 41.93 million Yuan (about 6.09 million U.S. Dollars) on Sunday, raising its total box office revenue to 381 million yuan.

It was followed by the domestic action comedy "Ride On," which raked in 5.8 million yuan on Sunday.

The Chinese adaptation of the classic Japanese family drama "Hachiko" came in third with a daily earning of around 4.08 million yuan.