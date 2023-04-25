UrduPoint.com

Nostalgia-filled "Slam Dunk" Film Tops China's Box Office Chart

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Nostalgia-filled "Slam Dunk" film tops China's box office chart

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :"The First Slam Dunk," a Japanese animated sports film, topped the Chinese daily box office chart on Monday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Tuesday.

The film is an adaptation of the popular "Slam Dunk" basketball manga series in the 1990s, written and directed by its original creator, Takehiko Inoue.

"The First Slam Dunk" pocketed 17.8 million Yuan (about 2.59 million U.S. Dollars) on Monday, raising its total box office revenue to 399 million yuan.

It was followed by the domestic action comedy "Ride On," which raked in 3.78 million yuan on Monday.

The Chinese adaptation of the classic Japanese family drama "Hachiko" came in third with a daily earning of around 2.68 million yuan.

