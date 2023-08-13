Open Menu

'Not A Nice Feeling' As Sweden Seek To Inflict World Cup Pain On Spain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

'Not a nice feeling' as Sweden seek to inflict World Cup pain on Spain

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Sweden will feed off the hurt of numerous near-misses when they face Spain in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup on Tuesday in Auckland.

Sweden beat Japan 2-1 on Friday to reach their third semi-final in the last four World Cups, and their fifth overall, but they have never gone on to win the tournament.

Peter Gerhardsson's side were also semi-finalists at last year's European Championship and have been beaten finalists at the last two Olympics.

"We have had a lot of good results in recent tournaments so it is not a coincidence that we are in this situation and I think that it is time," Sweden's Chelsea midfielder Johanna Kaneryd told reporters on Sunday.

A year ago Sweden was blown away by England at the same stage of the Euro, losing 4-0 to the hosts, who went on to lift the trophy.

If Sweden beat Spain at Eden Park they will face England or Australia in the final in Sydney next Sunday.

"That gave us a lot of experience, going into this World Cup knowing what you play for in a semi-final," said Nathalie Bjorn, the Everton player who has been part of a formidable Swedish back four at this tournament.

"That feeling that we had after England beat us 4-0 was not a nice feeling and I know that every individual in our team never wants to have that feeling again."

Related Topics

World Australia Sydney Nice Auckland Same Spain Japan Sweden Euro Women Sunday Olympics Chelsea

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

7 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

13 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

15 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

18 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

18 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

18 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

19 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

19 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

19 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

19 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous