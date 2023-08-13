'Not a nice feeling' as Sweden seek to inflict World Cup pain on Spain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Sweden will feed off the hurt of numerous near-misses when they face Spain in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup on Tuesday in Auckland.

Sweden beat Japan 2-1 on Friday to reach their third semi-final in the last four World Cups, and their fifth overall, but they have never gone on to win the tournament.

Peter Gerhardsson's side were also semi-finalists at last year's European Championship and have been beaten finalists at the last two Olympics.

"We have had a lot of good results in recent tournaments so it is not a coincidence that we are in this situation and I think that it is time," Sweden's Chelsea midfielder Johanna Kaneryd told reporters on Sunday.

A year ago Sweden was blown away by England at the same stage of the Euro, losing 4-0 to the hosts, who went on to lift the trophy.

If Sweden beat Spain at Eden Park they will face England or Australia in the final in Sydney next Sunday.

"That gave us a lot of experience, going into this World Cup knowing what you play for in a semi-final," said Nathalie Bjorn, the Everton player who has been part of a formidable Swedish back four at this tournament.

"That feeling that we had after England beat us 4-0 was not a nice feeling and I know that every individual in our team never wants to have that feeling again."