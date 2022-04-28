UrduPoint.com

'Not Afraid': Ukraine Women Learn To Demine In Kosovo

April 28, 2022

Peja, Kosovo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Kateryna Grybinichenko chose to sign up after rockets fell on her home city of Sloviansk, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

The 36-year-old wanted to help -- so she joined a band of Ukrainian women taking part in an intensive demining course in Kosovo, a place all too familiar with clearing deadly explosives.

The trainees have travelled hundreds of miles, hoping to protect their homeland for decades to come.

After learning their craft from the experts, the women plan to return to Ukraine and put it into practice in areas where Russian troops have withdrawn.

"There are various ways to fight," said Anastasiia Minchukova, one of the eight women who applied for the scheme.

The 20-year-old English teacher, who dons a blue protective apron and a visor for the training, said there is a "huge demand for people who know (about) demining" in Ukraine.

"The only reason I'm here is to help my country," she said.

The trainees are being taught how to detect, identify and disable explosives on the course organised by the Mines Awareness Trust (MAT) Kosovo NGO.

Six women started the three-week programme in the western town of Peja, known as Pec to Serbs, on Monday, with two others set to arrive soon. The organisers plan to take on more trainees in the future.

The course has been specifically set up in response to the invasion of Ukraine, and focuses on Russian and former Soviet arms, including guided weapons, mines and rockets.

It is open to men too, but Ukrainian males aged 18 to 60 are banned from leaving the country. And the women here want to take part in the defence of Ukraine.

The MAT said this course is the first of its kind outside Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February.

