Not boring any more: Tsitsipas says 'smart' Medvedev can topple Djokovic

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Stefanos Tsitsipas Friday said Daniil Medvedev has all the weapons to dethrone eight-time champion Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final after his straight-sets pummelling by the Russian.

Medvedev overwhelmed Greece's Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 in the semi-finals and will face Djokovic on Sunday in a bid to win his first Grand Slam title and prevent the Serb from earning an 18th.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see Daniil win the tournament," said the fifth seed. "But, you know, it's a strange scenario.

"I played Rafa (Nadal) here two years ago. I found his performance against me that day phenomenal. I was 100 percent sure he was going to win the tournament. And I ended up being wrong."Nadal lost to Djokovic in straight sets in the 2019 final after beating Tsitsipas in the last four.